Mark Jacobson, renowned Triangle-area car dealer, dies at 73

Very sad news, Mark Jacobson, owner of Toyota of Durham NC passed away today. Mark was such a wonderful man that loved life and enjoyed his career as a very successful and proud ⁦@Toyota⁩ dealer. He was so very gracious and generous to people and such a wonderful friend. pic.twitter.com/TIy69J28kL — Charles Brandon Boyd (@cbboydcars) August 6, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Mark Jacobson, the founder and president of multiple Toyota car dealerships in the Triangle, has died at the age of 73.After battling a 'health condition' for several months, he passed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (NCADD)."Mark was an extraordinarily witty and accomplished car dealer who built a brand that emphasized customer service and integrity. He always preached the importance of doing the right thing," the NCADD wrote in a statement. "Our condolences go out to Mark's family, friends, and his entire dealership team!"Jacobson owned four Toyota dealerships across the Triangle including Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill and Morrisville. He also owns a collision center in Durham. He served the area for over 20 years, according to the dealership's website.The association promised a celebration of Jacobson's life when health conditions allowed.