LGBT faith leaders plans news conference at Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- LGBT faith leaders are planning to hold a news conference outside the lieutenant governor's office on Monday at 5 p.m.
The announcement comes in response to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's speech at a church that surfaced online where he described teaching sexuality, including transgenderism and homosexuality, in schools as "filth."
Robinson's words angered many in the gay community and faith leaders plan to lay out three demands at the news conference.
A protest is also in the works for later in the week.
The ACLU and Equality NC have been invited to attend the news conference.
In an interview with ABC11, Robinson stood by his remarks.
"We are not talking about the fight for equality and if those people want to challenge me on that, that's fine," he said. "What I'm talking about are intimate details and yes, there is material out there that shares intimate details about homosexuality, about sexuality in general, to our students. That has got to stop."
In 2020, Robinson, a Republican, became North Carolina's first Black lieutenant governor.
Robinson has been an outspoken critic of keeping children at home for virtual learning during the pandemic. He has also repeatedly alleged that indoctrination in schools is a serious issue.
