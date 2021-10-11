Politics

LGBT faith leaders plans news conference at Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's office

EMBED <>More Videos

LGBT faith leaders plans news conference at Lt. Gov.'s office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- LGBT faith leaders are planning to hold a news conference outside the lieutenant governor's office on Monday at 5 p.m.

The announcement comes in response to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's speech at a church that surfaced online where he described teaching sexuality, including transgenderism and homosexuality, in schools as "filth."

Robinson's words angered many in the gay community and faith leaders plan to lay out three demands at the news conference.

A protest is also in the works for later in the week.

The ACLU and Equality NC have been invited to attend the news conference.

In an interview with ABC11, Robinson stood by his remarks.

"We are not talking about the fight for equality and if those people want to challenge me on that, that's fine," he said. "What I'm talking about are intimate details and yes, there is material out there that shares intimate details about homosexuality, about sexuality in general, to our students. That has got to stop."

In 2020, Robinson, a Republican, became North Carolina's first Black lieutenant governor.

Robinson has been an outspoken critic of keeping children at home for virtual learning during the pandemic. He has also repeatedly alleged that indoctrination in schools is a serious issue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncraleighgaytransgendergay rightsstate politicsracismdemocratslgbt
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC cancels classes Tuesday over mental wellness concerns
Wake County reviewing new nondiscrimination ordinance this week
Two men killed in overnight Fayetteville shooting, crash
LATEST: UNC reducing testing requirement due to lower positivity rates
Roy Williams delivers keynote to UNC Class of 2020
Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy Tomorrow
Show More
Driver charged in Siler City restaurant crash that killed 1, injured 3
Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights Sunday
Trooper found dead during search for suspect in several shootings
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
Flash flooding washes out road in Holly Springs
More TOP STORIES News