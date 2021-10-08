'Yes, I called it filth:' Video surfaces of NC Lt. Gov Mark Robinson making homophobic comments

Controversy is swirling around North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson.
It's focused on what he said during an event in June. The video emerged this week.
'There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," he is heard saying in the video. "Yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like that I called it filth, come see me and I'll explain it to you."
A group called "Right Wing Watch" posted the clip to social media Wednesday.
Robinson also criticized Critical Race Theory during his June speech at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove. He went on to say education is not a political issue, but rather a spiritual one.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office on Friday sent the following statement to ABC11 about the video: "North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people. It's abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state's reputation."
Democrat Jeff Jackson, who is running for U.S. Senate, called on Robinson to resign over the comments made on the video.
"It is our duty to stand with the LGBTQ+ community in the face of this kind of hatred," he said in a statement. "These comments are abhorrent. To hear this from a member of such a high office signals to countless folks that they're unwelcome in our state."
Robinson was thrust into the national spotlight in 2018 when he gave an impassioned speech about gun rights at a Greensboro City Council meeting.
"What I want to know is when are all of you going to start standing up for the majority?" he said at the meeting. "Here's who the majority is. I'm the majority. I'm a law-abiding citizen who never shot anybody. Never committed a serious crime and never committed a felony. I've never done anything like that. But it seems like every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes which is at the shooter's feet. You want to put it at my feet."
Video of the speech went viral on social media.
In 2020, he was elected North Carolina's first Black lieutenant governor, even though several controversial social media posts surfaced publicly during the campaign.
Robinson has been an outspoken critic of keeping children at home for virtual learning during the pandemic. He has also repeatedly alleged that indoctrination in schools is a serious issue.
