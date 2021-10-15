Bond denied for 15-year-old accused of killing classmate at Winston-Salem high school

WINSTON-SALEM (WTVD) -- A teenager accused of shooting and killing his classmate was denied bond in a Forsyth County courtroom Thursday.
According to ABC-affiliate WXLV, 15-year-old Maurice T. Evans Jr. will remain in jail. According to the district attorney, he was caught on security camera shooting 15-year-old William Miller Jr. at Mt. Tabor High School in September.
According to Evans' attorney, J.D. Byers, the killing was not a true "school shooting," rather a dispute that spilled onto school grounds. Over the summer, Evans had been shot nine times and spent two weeks in the intensive care unit. Byers said he spent the rest of the summer living in fear, and text messages showed Miller had threatened Evans' life following the summer shooting.
District Attorney Jim O'Neil responded that it's inappropriate to take the law into one's own hands, and added that Evans may be safer in a detention center, as friends of the victim may retaliate.
It's unclear what official charges Evans will face.
