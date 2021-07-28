Food & Drink

McCormick and Frank's RedHot seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

EMBED <>More Videos

McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk

Check your pantry; three different seasonings are being voluntarily recalled due to a salmonella risk.

McCormick & Company initiated a voluntary recall of three seasonings after routine FDA testing uncovered possible salmonella contamination.

The three seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

WATCH: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.



The three seasonings were shipped to 32 states between June 20 and July 21.

McCormick said it has no reports of anyone getting sick from the products. Still, if you have one of the items, contact McCormick at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, for a replacement or full refund.

More details on the recalled products below:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfoodrecall
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hottest temperatures of the year begin today
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Summer Games
Some Wake parents OK with masks as long as kids can be in class
Why this Haitian restaurant relocated from Brooklyn to Edgecombe Co.
Man convicted of killing USC student who mistook his car for Uber
Show More
LATEST: Cooper to 'review changes to CDC guidance'
800K COVID-19 vaccine doses in NC could expire by end of August
As COVID-19 cases surge, nervous parents prepare for school year
1 dead in movie theater shooting during showing of 'The Forever Purge'
Mental health experts applaud Biles' tough decision at Tokyo Games
More TOP STORIES News