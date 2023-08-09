Fight inside Durham McDonald's leads to shots fired outside, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fight led to a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant on North Miami Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, according to Durham Police Department.

Durham officers responded to calls about the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight started inside the restaurant and continued into the parking lot. From there, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said no injuries were reported and all the people involved in the fight escaped before officers arrived.

Investigators have also not found any property damage at the McDonald's.

