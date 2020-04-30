3 injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace, according to Durham police.
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Lakeland St. On arrival, officers found three men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital.
On Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the same area, one person was injured.
Authorities remain on scene and are working to learn more at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Durham Police at (919) 683-1200.
