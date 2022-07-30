2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No North Carolinian may have won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean some state residents didn't win big.

Two lucky tickets were worth a $1 million prize. Twelve other tickets won $10,000 and two Megaplier tickets were worth $20,000.

The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other in Mooresville at the Shop N Save on the Mecklenburg Highway.

The $1 million wins in North Carolina were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.

"Congratulation to all the big winners," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year."

Friday's jackpot, with the winning ticket being sold in Illinois, ranked as the second largest in the history of the Mega Millions game and the third largest in U.S. history.

The $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 remains the largest jackpot ever.

The two $20,000 tickets with the Megapliers were sold in Washington in Beaufort County at the Speedway on West 5th Street and in Statesville at the Quality Mart on Old Mountain Road.

Twelve other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:

Harris Teeter, Flowers Crossroad Way, Clayton

Food Lion, Ocean Highway, Calabash

Circle K, West Williams St., Apex

Vaughan Grocery, U.S. 158 East, Macon

Value Mart, Carthage Street, Sanford

Porter's Neck Country Store, Market Street, Wilmington

Lowe's Foods, Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Circle K, U.S. 1, Vass

Tickled Pink C-Store, Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem

Sheetz, Whitley Drive, Winterville

Short Stop, Anderson Ponds Drive, Spring Lake

Circle K, Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Spring.

The Mega Millions jackpot will go back to a $20 million annuity, or $11.6 million cash, for Tuesday's drawing.