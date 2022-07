Raising Cane's founder buys entire company Mega Millions tickets

If any Raising Canes employees have the magic ticket, each employee will get thousands of dollars.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now at 810 million dollars. The fourth largest jackpot in American history.

The founder of Raising Canes fast food chain, just bought 50,000 in honor of every company employee.

You can find the winning numbers, right here on ABC11 at 11:00 p.m.