Two $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina

Sunday, July 23, 2023 3:18AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two lucky people in North Carolina matched all five balls in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night.

One winner bought their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville. The other winning ticket was purchased through Online Play. Both tickets matched the first five numbers, each claiming a $1 million prize.

The numbers drawn were 29-40-47-50-57 and the Mega Ball was 25.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday for a $820 million jackpot, the lottery said. The winner will have the option of a lump-sum cash amount of $422 million.

Tuesday's drawing is the fifth-largest Mega Millions lottery run in its history.

