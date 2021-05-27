Memorial Day 2021 deals: What's on sale this weekend

As retailers roll out their annual Memorial Day Weekend sales, product shortages and shipping delays continue to complicate online shopping. Fedex tells ABC News they continue to see "a peak-like surge in package volume due to the explosive growth of e-commerce."But shopping deals may make the headache worth your while.JCrew is offering deals on shorts and bathing suits with an additional 40 percent off all sale items. Old Navy and Eddie Bauer are offering 50 percent off everything.Some clothing from last winter is also on sale. One popular Patagonia jacket is being sold for $80 off at Nordstrom. The North Face is also offering 30-40 percent of select items. One REI vest regularly priced at $79 is now marked down to $56.Editor of retail offers website Offers.com, Kristin McGrath, says the holiday savings events provide some of the best savings opportunities as retailers transition their seasonal collections."Retailers are really going to be emphasizing their items for warmer weather," McGrath says. That includes everything from clothing to items for the outdoor patio.A summer favorite -- a tilting umbrella from Bed, Bath and Beyond -- is $36 off and the company announced a new partnership with DoorDash Wednesday to provide same-day delivery for customers.Grills, a popular seasonal item, are now discounted from 5 to 20 percent at retailers like Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware. McGrath says it could be smart to wait until after the Fourth of July, when while "grilling season" will be half over, discounts will likely be much higher.