Memorial Day 2023 events across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are multiple events scheduled across the Triangle this Memorial Day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country.

Durham County Veteran Services plan to observe the special day during a ceremony that will take place at 9 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County Administration II building on East Main Street.

Garner will hold its annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 29, at 9:30 a.m. at the Garner Veterans Memorial at Lake Benson Park on Buffaloe Road.

In Raleigh, the Tar Heel Detachment #733 Marine Corps League will hold a ceremony at the State Capitol from 11 a.m.-noon.

Historic Oakwood Cemetery will also hold a tribute ceremony at 4 p.m.in the new Veterans' Field of Honor located within the cemetery.

At 1 p.m. at the West Raleigh Baseball Complex on Barringer Drive another ceremony will also be held.

In Cary, dedication is happening at the Blue Star Memorial at Veterans Freedom Park. Parking is available at Cary Academy on North Harrison Avenue and shuttles will start running at 1:30 p.m.

A ceremony will be hosted by the Apex American Legion at the Downtown Service Memorial on the corner of Salem Street and Saunders Street which will be closed from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

In Roxboro, a ground breaking for a new reflection pool is taking place at Person County Veterans Memorial Park on South Morgan Street from 10-11 a.m.

At Freedom Memorial Park in Fayetteville a ceremony will take place starting at 10 a.m.