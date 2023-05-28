Many attend Taste of Soul event in Durham despite rainy weather

Saturday's weather wasn't ideal but it wasn't strong enough to drive away crowds and local vendors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain or shine, the Taste of Soul NC kicked off in Durham for a fifth year in the Bull City despite a bleak forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

"I cried every day, all week long on what to do," organizer Jay Jones said.

"I'm from Seattle, Washington so a little rain won't hurt me," one shopper said. "I'll just go inside and do something fun."

For Shauntai Leach, the Fresh Catch Seafood Shack owner was grateful for the business at Durham Central Park.

"So far it's going good we're so happy everyone is coming out despite the weather and the wind," Leach said. "It's very difficult with the food trucks because we're so booked throughout the year. A lot of people may have wanted to reschedule but it's probably very unlikely that everyone would have been able to participate."