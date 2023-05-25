Busy Memorial weekend travel rush begins at RDU

Last year, RDU expected to see nearly 140,000 passengers over the 3 day holiday weekend. That number is expected to increase this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A very busy travel weekend is upon us and if you plan to go somewhere via RDU expect some long lines.

Many people begin their holiday weekends early by leaving today.

TSA predicts the busiest day to travel will be on Friday.

Nationwide they're expecting to screen about 2.6 million passengers.

Last year RDU expected to see nearly 140,000 passengers over the 3 day holiday weekend. This year they expect 225,000 passengers which is a 20% increase.

WATCH: 'The word is out.' Growing population, retail and biotech fueling Clayton's boomtown surge

This year they're expected to see a double digit increase.

A big issue last summer was a surge in flight cancellations and delays.

Airlines have hired about 30,000 workers since then, including thousands of pilots.

WATCH: What to expect when it comes to Memorial Day travel

They are also using bigger planes to reduce flights.

Leaders at RDU suggest getting here early for your flight as always and booking a parking spot in advance.