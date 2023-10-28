2 men killed in separate Fayetteville homicides

Both men were pronounced dead at their respective scenes.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were found dead at two separate crime scenes overnight in Fayetteville.

Law enforcement said a man was shot and killed on Pamalee Drive just before 4 a.m.

Then about an hour later another man was killed on Tamarack Drive.

Police have not identified either man, or any possible suspects.

If you have any information you are asked to call Fayetteville police.