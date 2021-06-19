teen killed

17-year-old killed in overnight Garner shooting, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Claymore Drive before 3:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Messiah Pitt.



Authorities said two people have been detained but the search is on for two more people.

No arrests have been made.

