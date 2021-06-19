17-year-old killed in overnight Garner shooting, police say

Garner Police are investigating the shooting death of 17 yo Messiah Pitt in 900 block of Claymore Drive. Garner Police are still on the scene with CCBI as they continue to process the crime scene. GPD has two subjects detained and looking for 2 more -no arrests at this time. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) June 19, 2021

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting.The shooting happened in the 900 block of Claymore Drive before 3:30 a.m.The victim was identified as 17-year-old Messiah Pitt.Authorities said two people have been detained but the search is on for two more people.No arrests have been made.