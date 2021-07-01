3 arrested in killing of 17-year-old Wakefield basketball player at Garner graduation party

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested and one remains at-large in the case of the deadly shooting of a Wakefield High School basketball player.

Messiah Pitt, 17, was shot and killed while leaving a graduation party June 19 on Claymore Drive in Garner.

Garner Police Department said Pitt was one of many young people leaving the party when the shots were fired. Investigators do not believe Pitt was the intended target.

Two young adults--Courvoisier Massey, 19, and DCario Nelums, 21--are in custody facing murder charges related to Pitt's death. A third person, Donnavan Darnell Holland-Terry, 20, is in custody charged with being an accessory after the killing. A fourth person, Juwan Ra'Se Blue, 19, remains at-large. He is wanted on charges of being an accessory after the killing.

All four of the men are from Durham.

Massey was arrested in Maryland. Nelums was arrested in Durham. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blue is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.

"Our investigators have worked around the clock since June 19th to identify and apprehend the persons responsible for the senseless shooting death of Messiah Pitt. Although many questions remain, we hope the arrests will provide some closure for the victim's family, friends, and the community," Garner Police Department Lieutenant Mike McIver said in a statement.
