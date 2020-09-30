wildfire

Metallica to donate $250k to West Coast wildfire relief

SAN FRANCISCO -- The band Metallica tweeted Tuesday that they plan to donate $250,000 to aid in West Coast fire relief efforts as a part of their #MetallicaGivesBack campaign in which they participate in and donate to various charity events.



"This is the fourth consecutive year, dating back to the formation of the foundation, that All Within My Hands has activated to support fire relief: the critical local services component of our mission. This year, we will be donating a sum of $250,000 to five organizations on the front line of this environmental crisis that has made its way into the lives and homes of far too many," according to the All Within My Hands website.
The five organizations they intend to donate to include the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, the Oregon Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County's Fire Response Fund, the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund.

They encourage others to follow their lead and donate what they can.

"We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing safe, temporary housing. Every little bit helps," according to the All Within My Hands website.

You can learn more about the recipients of the donations on their website.


