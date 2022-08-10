MetLife doubles down on tech roles by adding jobs to Cary campus

MetLife announced that the company's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) organization is hiring in the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina.

MetLife opened its technology campus in Cary in 2015 and has a network of more than 2,600 employees. The company is hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity and operational reengineering positions.

"The excitement and passion we're seeing from our employees in Cary is undoubtedly a reflection of the innovative work we're doing here at MetLife as we live our company purpose by putting the customer at the center of everything we do," Bill Pappas said, who leads the GTO organization.

MetLife will be hosting a variety of hiring events, such as tech meetups, hackathons, community partnerships and the annual Triangle Tech X conference.