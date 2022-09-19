7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico, USGS says

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of central Mexico Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 11:05 a.m. at a depth of about nine miles, according to the USGS, which initially put the magnitude at 7.5. The epicenter of the quake was about 23 miles southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacán states.

The shaking set off an earthquake alarm in the capital. Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Stay with ABC for the latest details on this developing story.