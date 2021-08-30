localish

Mexihanas Hibachi Grill in Long Beach offers Japanese food with a Mexican twist

EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach Grill offers Japanese food with a Mexican twist

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- The restaurant Mexihanas Hibachi Grill offers Japanese food with a Mexican twist.

"Everyone was selling tacos, everybody was selling tortas, menudo, and pozole, so I wanted to bring to my city something that we didn't have," said Martin Luzanilla, the owner of Mexihanas.

During the pandemic, Martin Luzanilla was struggling financially. So he decided to take a chance and start Mexihanas, selling food out of his driveway.

"The pandemic hit, jobs were out the door. We were down to our last $2,000 in the bank and we had no other way of income or resources of income, and it was either pay the rent or get a business started that was going to help us provide for our family," added Luzanilla.

Martin used social media to post about his food. He started off selling 10 plates, then 35, and business grew from there.

Martin did this for about a month and a half before renting out a restaurant in Long Beach, CA.

"We serve steak, chicken, shrimp, lobster, fried rice, mixed vegetables, garlic noodles, and our world famous tuna," Luzanilla shared.

Martin said thanks to all the love from the community, he has a second location coming soon.

Website:

https://www.mexihanashibachigrill.com/

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/mexihanashibachigrill/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/mexihanashibachigrill/

https://www.facebook.com/Mexihanas-Hibachi-Grill-105758777875342/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcsmall businessjapanfoodmexicanseafoodrestaurantlocalish
LOCALISH
Long Beach Grill offers Japanese food with a Mexican twist
Aggie hands in final paper 42 years after graduating
Mini golf course inspired by Chicago bird population takes flight
Home gardening blooms, grows community
TOP STORIES
Central NC hospitals near capacity amid COVID surge, worker shortage
NC gas worries ease as Colonial Pipeline aims to reopen soon
LATEST: Duke University announces new COVID protocols after 364 cases
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC this week
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
4 charged in chaotic shooting incident at Wendy's in Carrboro
Show More
Cooper vetoes bill doing away with sheriff-obtained pistol permits
Johnston County EMS struggles with staffing as COVID-19 calls rise
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
Durham to welcome Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban control
15-year-old arrested in North Carolina school shooting
More TOP STORIES News