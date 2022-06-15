MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Michael Jordan is known as one of the best basketball players ever, but it looks like he isn't too shabby at reeling in some nice catches on the open seas.
Jordan caught a 24 pound dolphin during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament that is being held off the coast of North Carolina.
Jordan and his team Catch 23 has been competing in the tournament for the last few years. The GOAT himself even caught a 25-pound dolphinfish in last year's tournament.
The tournament dates back to 1957 when people weren't even sure that blue marlins existed off the NC coast, now it hands out payouts in the millions.
Since 1986, the tournament has also donated millions to organizations both locally and around the country.
This year's tournament wraps on Sunday.
Michael Jordan reels in big fish at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament off the North Carolina coast
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News