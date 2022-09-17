Mmoh looks to build off U.S. Open experience in Cary tour stop

Michael Mmoh, 24, is coming off of an appearance at the U.S. Open.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Challenger Tour is where some of the greats in today's tennis originated, including events such as the Atlantic Tire Championships being held this week at Cary Tennis Park.

One young player competing in Cary is Michael Mmoh. He's working hard to get to that next level.

In his opening match, he won the first set 6-2 against France's Gilles Simon but dropped the next two 7-5, 6-1.

Despite the early exit, he said that experience alone will help him going forward.

"I would say, from that U.S. Open match, the No. 1 thing I learned is just, you know, however you can do it, just stay in the moment a little more and not think too far ahead," Mmoh said. "Having gone through that, that's going to help me for the rest of my career."

The Atlantic Tire Championships runs through Sunday.