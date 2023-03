One person was arrested after two Michigan State troopers were shot while helping search for fugitives in Detroit, MI.

DETROIT, Mich. -- Two Michigan State Police troopers were recovering on Sunday morning after they were shot.

The shooting happened on Saturday in Detroit as the troopers were assisting a team of officers that were searching for fugitives.

Police said the shooter was arrested.

One of the troopers shot was still in the hospital on Sunday morning. They are expected to be okay.