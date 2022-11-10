Voters keep 7 Democrats on 9-member Wake County School Board despite calls for change

The calls for massive change came for months and into last week at the Wake County School Board. But despite some new faces, the board's makeup won't be all that different.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The calls for massive change came for months and into last week at the Wake County School Board.

But voters decided Tuesday night to keep the board's collective thought on a similar path.

"I'm just very honored to be the first Asian-American on the school board," said Wing Ng, who won District 3

The WakeMed physician is one of two new members endorsed by the Wake County Republican Party..

"During the COVID period, I saw all the parents I know that had their kids in the Wake County Public School System and I felt the same thing was happening all over again--that the general population was just having a loss of the parental voice," Wing said.

Wing has a daughter with special needs and said he and his wife were disappointed in the offering of the county and felt like he didn't have a voice in her assessment.

All nine seats on the board were open but a massive shift to the right didn't happen.

Some household names won again including Monika Johnson Hostler, current Vice Chair Chris Heagarty and Board Chair Lindsay Mahaffey.

"With new people, there are new opportunities and fresh voices," Mahaffey said. "We're certainly excited to hear from our five new members, learn more about them and see what they're bringing to the table."

Tyler Swanson is one of those new members.

He taught special education in the district up until last year and said he believes his experience teaching in the middle of a pandemic is invaluable.

"I believe that it's imperative we have folks who can represent the entire district, not just those who believe the same ideals," said Swanson, who will represent District Nine.

He'll replace Karen Carter, who decided not to run again.

"We are an inclusive district, we represent every person," Swanson said. "We don't need folks at the board table trying to undermine our public school system."

He encourages more parents to get involved by volunteering and joining their local PTA.

All nine members will be sworn in, including the five new members on Dec. 6.