Durham woman becomes first in the country to get COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman became the first in the entire country to get a COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens.

Marcella Thompson, affectionately known in her community as Miss Marcella, received her first dose of the vaccine shortly after 7 a.m. live on Good Morning America on Friday morning.

Miss Marcella is a leader in her community--most notably through her leadership in The Mustard Seed Project, which feeds 160 families every week. Now she hopes that by getting vaccinated she can show concerned Black and Latino people in her neighborhood that the vaccine is safe and important.

"If they see Miss Marcella doing this, Miss Marcella who they know, Miss Marcella who they respect, is getting this vaccination, then we can save a lot of people," she said.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the purpose of allowing pharmacies like Walgreens to help with the vaccination rollout is to make sure people in underserved communities have access to the vaccine.

Miss Marcella and her daughter both received the vaccine Friday morning. They both have pre-existing health conditions.

