Meet the Durham woman who feeds more than 100 families every day during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marcella Thompson sits in her small two bedroom apartment. Every nook and cranny is packed with donated groceries

She started the Mustard Seed Project in her southeast Durham community, mentoring and feeding kids. Now, with kids out of school for months, she's hard at work.

Meet the mom who has made it her mission to feed East Durham children in poverty

"If I don't do this work, if I don't provide these things, nobody will. And there will be a huge community of children and families who go without," Marcella said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Marcella grocery shops, cooks and packs bags of food for more than 100 families every day.

"They are so grateful to get food. Just so grateful to be recognized as humans," she said.

She fills up her blue wagon and personally delivers the food.

"When they see that they come and they say, 'What are you doing? Are you giving away food?' And I say 'Yeah, I am,'" said Thompson.

But she said she can't sustain this without help and she wants to make sure no family goes hungry.

"I just want people to know we're in this together. The coronavirus - it doesn't care and all of us are vulnerable," she said.

If you'd like to help Marcella and the Mustard Seed Project, visit here.

Marcella said right now she's really in need of some type of truck or large vehicle to deliver the food.

societydurhamcharitycoronavirusabc11 togethercovid 19 pandemicdurham county news
