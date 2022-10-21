Authorities search for missing 72-year-old Durham County man

DURHAM, N,C, (WTVD) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing Durham County man.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office, assisted by Emergency Management, firefighters and the State Highway Patrol are looking for 72-year-old Tommy Watkins.

Watkins was last seen Thursday evening at his home in the 3100 block of Redwood Road. He has a cognitive impairment and medical issues for which he needs medication, officials said.

Watkins is believed to be wearing a red collared shirt and grey sweatpants, as well as a green camouflage coat with an orange lining.

Anyone who has information on Watkins' whereabouts is asked to please call 911 or (919) 560-0900.