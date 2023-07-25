Allisha Watts of Moore County was reported missing last week by family members in Charlotte.

NC law enforcement agencies looking for woman reported missing, car found with man registered to her

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement agencies in Anson counties as well as the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) Department are looking for a Moore County woman who was reported missing last week.

According to a news release from the Anson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Allisha Watts was last seen by her family in Charlotte on July 16. However, CMPD didn't get an official missing person report until Wednesday, July 19.

Here's a timeline of what we know so far

On Tuesday, July 18, the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) found a man unresponsive in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The vehicle the man was left at the DMV's office.

On Thursday, July 20, the ACSO was made aware that Watts had been reported missing. They also learned that the vehicle left at the DMV was registered to Watts. Officers searched the surrounding area for Watts and didn't find her.

CMPD officers also responded to the scene and did an inventory of the vehicle and then had it towed back to their headquarters for processing.

The man found unresponsive in Watts' car has been identified as James Dunmore.

Anyone with information on Allisha Watts is asked to contact the Anson County Sheriff's Office, Moore County Sheriff's Office or Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.