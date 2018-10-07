MISSING TEENAGER

Missing Raleigh teen found safe after Silver Alert

Aaliyah Mekkhi Harris, 16, was last seen near 3215 Capital Blvd, Room 114 in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
16-year-old Aaliyah Mekkhi Harris has been found safe, according to Raleigh police.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Harris after she was last seen in the 3200 block of Capital Blvd in Raleigh on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Harris is described as 5'2 and 190 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Harris suffers from several cognitive impairments and does not have her medications with her.

She could be wearing a short sleeve gray t-shirt and black leggings.

Silver Alerts are issued for those suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments.
