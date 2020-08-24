67-year-old woman missing, possibly in danger in Dunn, NC

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 67-year-old woman is missing in Dunn, North Carolina.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Cathy Larue Westbrook.

She was last seen leaving her apartment located on Greenfield Drive near Jonesboro Road.

She is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds. She has black, medium length hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and navy flower design pullover and carrying a floral purse.

Dunn Police Department is asking anyone who knows where she might be to call 910-893-9111.
