DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 67-year-old woman is missing in Dunn, North Carolina.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Cathy Larue Westbrook.
She was last seen leaving her apartment located on Greenfield Drive near Jonesboro Road.
She is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds. She has black, medium length hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and navy flower design pullover and carrying a floral purse.
Dunn Police Department is asking anyone who knows where she might be to call 910-893-9111.
67-year-old woman missing, possibly in danger in Dunn, NC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More