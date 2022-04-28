Health & Fitness

Triangle parents react to Moderna's potential COVID vaccine for children younger than 6

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If the Moderna vaccine for younger children is approved for emergency use by the FDA, It could be a difficult decision for some parents.

ABC11 talked to parents at Pullen Park in Raleigh.

"I haven't decided. I haven't decided yet," said Yasmeen Brown. "I know I am vaccinated, and I did it because of her, but I haven't decided if that is the step that I want to take with her yet."

Laura Marin, a mom of a young son said, "I think we will go with the vaccine when it's approved and it's safe to get it."

Moderna is submitting its safety data to the FDA based on two doses of the vaccine, for infants older than 6 months, and children younger than 6.

The research found the drug created a strong immune response in preventing severe illness, with no significant risks.

The FDA will review this data.

Pfizer is studying a three-dose vaccine for younger children.

It will be sending its data to the FDA soon for review.

Moderna hopes it's approved for emergency use next month.
