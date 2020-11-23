Raleigh man shares experience as participant in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- At least three COVID-19 vaccines are showing they may be highly effective in preventing the virus.
The Pfizer vaccine could be available next month. Meanwhile, Moderna plans to seek emergency approval from the FDA next week.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective, late-stage Phase 3 trial finds
ABC11 spoke with one familiar face in state politics who participated in the vaccine trial.
"I liked the idea of being able to help other people," said Dallas Woodhouse.
Woodhouse, the former Executive Director for North Carolina Republicans said he started the process over the summer, eventually taking two injections one month apart.
"It takes six weeks to go through the process of becoming vaccinated with Moderna and the antibodies to work in you. It was a blind test and at the beginning I did not know whether I got the vaccine and I do know now that I got the vaccine," said Woodhouse.
Woodhouse has diabetes and other underlying health conditions. The trial takes a wide range of participants to study the vaccine's effectiveness and any possible side effects.
UNC doctor working on Moderna trial explains how it differs from Pfizer vaccine, next steps in process
"I did not have any problems with the vaccine. Actually when I took the first injection, I thought I had the placebo and I was disappointed. When I got the second injection, I had the mildest of symptoms, tenderness in my arm," said Woodhouse.
Moderna said last week that their vaccine was 94.5 percent effective. If either of the three vaccines vying for approval get the green light, most Americans will not get it this year.
The U.S plans to prioritize healthcare workers, those with pre-existing conditions and people over 65.
Duke Health shares plans for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine available as Pfizer seeks FDA authorization
