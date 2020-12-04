Shopping

Monopoly and Metallica launch a second World Tour Edition

A family classic is going heavy metal for the holidays.

Monopoly is again teaming with the band Metallica. The timeless American board game is releasing a Monopoly Metallica World Tour Edition just in time for the holidays.

The collaboration celebrates the band's time on the road including their 2013 tour when they made history becoming the first band to perform on all seven continents.



The game allows players to purchase property with Metalli-bucks and add arenas and stadiums to increase land value. The player tokens include Lady Justice, Death Magnetic coffin, Master of Puppets Cross, the Scary Guy and Ride the Lightning.

You can find the game on the band's website for $39.99.
