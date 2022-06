SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old boy drowned in Moore County over the weekend.According to Moore County Sheriff's Office, it happened at Johnson Point at Seven Lakes on Saturday around 4 p.m.The boy was found unresponsive under the water. He was rushed to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, but he did not survive.Investigators have not released any further details about what led up to the boy's drowning.