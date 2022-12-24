Moore County Congressman urging Capitol Hill to focus on securing power grids after attack

Moore County Congressman Richard Hudson said he is focusing on hardening infrastructure, improving grid resiliency, strengthening supply chains, and increasing penalties.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, December 3 a person or persons attacked two power grids with gunfire causing 45,000 to be without power for days.

The attack received local and national attention with state and federal agencies calling for more to be done to secure power grids across the country.

The latest is U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson whose district includes Moore County. Hudson lives in Southern Pines. This week Hudson said he toured a Duke Energy power substation amid the investigation into finding those responsible.

Since the attack, Rep. Hudson, who is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he said he has had briefings with the Department of Energy on the need to secure the grid.

Rep. Hudson said his areas of focus include hardening infrastructure, improving grid resiliency, strengthening supply chains, and increasing penalties.

"I thank the hardworking men and women at Duke Energy and other providers who worked around the clock to restore power to our community. I surveyed the scene of the intentional attack on the substation and appreciate the work of all law enforcement investigating who is responsible. I am committed to finding solutions to strengthen our power grid and prevent a similar attack from happening again," Hudson said in a statement on his website.

Sheriff asks for patience with the investigation

The investigation into the attack is ongoing and the FBI is also involved.