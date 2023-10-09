Woman killed, 17-year-old dies after gunfire exchanged during home invasion in Aberdeen Sheriff

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion they say turned deadly when gunfire was exchanged Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to calls about a home invasion in the 100 block of Forest Circle in Aberdeen. When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Tynasha Collins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a 17-year-old who was also shot during the incident died at the hospital after being taken there in a private vehicle. He has been identified as Darius Nicholson, of Richmond County.

Investigators believe Nicholson was involved in the break-in and was shot by someone inside the house when gunfire erupted.

Although there have been no arrests to date, deputies said there may be at least two others involved in the deadly home invasion. They also said in a news release that the crime may be drug-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.

