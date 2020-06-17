More than 40 Nash County residents evacuate homes due to flooding

By
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area near Rocky Mount is facing flooding concerns after recent rains swelled the Tar River causing it to overflow into surrounding developments.

As of Wednesday night, multiple roads in downtown Nashville are currently closed due to flooding. Firefighters estimate five to six inches fell between Tuesday and Wednesday causing 45 to 50 people to evacuate their homes while waters rose.

"There are other roads that are flooded that are impassable for a while because once the water goes down here, it still has to go away from those areas too," Nashville Fire Chief Chris Joyner said.


Earlier on Wednesday, a couple in Nash County was rescued when their vehicle was swept off the road into the woods.

Photos posted by the Nash County Sheriff's Office showed crews walking someone to safety on a road with water ponding on each side. The rescue happened near Seven Paths Road close to Spring Hope.

A couple had to be rescued as their car was swept up in floodwaters in Nash County on Wednesday morning.



Only six inches of the car's roof was visible in Turkey Creek when the rescue was made, according to the sheriff's office.

Why do we say 'Turn around don't drown'? Here's how much water it takes to sweep away a small car
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Steve Stewart says flooding is one of the most common effects of hurricanes we see in the Triangle



Nash County was one of several counties under a Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday. ABC11 cameras caught trees and powerlines down near the Nash/Franklin County line.

