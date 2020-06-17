More than 40 Nash County residents evacuate homes due to flooding

Surveillance video from home in @NashCountyNC shows how hard the 🌧 was coming down last night. Rains led to flooding that continues to worry officials tonight. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Gu6sZ2iIDF — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 18, 2020

A couple had to be rescued as their car was swept up in floodwaters in Nash County on Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Steve Stewart says flooding is one of the most common effects of hurricanes we see in the Triangle

A new flash flood warning is in effect for Person, Granville, Vance, Halifax, Nash, and Franklin county until 12:15pm. Up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in this area. Turn around if you encounter flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/QzJB0TKiTr — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) June 17, 2020

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area near Rocky Mount is facing flooding concerns after recent rains swelled the Tar River causing it to overflow into surrounding developments.As of Wednesday night, multiple roads in downtown Nashville are currently closed due to flooding. Firefighters estimate five to six inches fell between Tuesday and Wednesday causing 45 to 50 people to evacuate their homes while waters rose."There are other roads that are flooded that are impassable for a while because once the water goes down here, it still has to go away from those areas too," Nashville Fire Chief Chris Joyner said.Earlier on Wednesday, a couple in Nash County was rescued when their vehicle was swept off the road into the woods.Photos posted by the Nash County Sheriff's Office showed crews walking someone to safety on a road with water ponding on each side. The rescue happened near Seven Paths Road close to Spring Hope.Only six inches of the car's roof was visible in Turkey Creek when the rescue was made, according to the sheriff's office.Nash County was one of several counties under a Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday. ABC11 cameras caught trees and powerlines down near the Nash/Franklin County line.