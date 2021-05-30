More than 8,000 without power as scattered showers hover over central NC

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., strong storms moved through central North Carolina triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for south-central counties including Johnston, Wilson, Wayne and Lee counties. The strongest of storms now reside to the east of the Triangle.
Scattered showers and storms still reside in central NC with the strongest storms being east of the Triangle. Scattered storms will continue through the evening. Nothing severe at the moment. pic.twitter.com/23qkVMNPZe— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 30, 2021
Damages from strong showers and winds left behind multiple downed trees blocking roadways.
As of 8 p.m., 8,270 customers have reported outages, according to the Duke Energy outage map. With a majority of the outages reported in southeast Raleigh.
The average estimated time of restoration currently hovers around 10 p.m.
