power outage

More than 8,000 without power as scattered showers hover over central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 8,000 people are without power on Saturday evening as storms move through central North Carolina.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., strong storms moved through central North Carolina triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for south-central counties including Johnston, Wilson, Wayne and Lee counties. The strongest of storms now reside to the east of the Triangle.



Stay weather aware by checking our weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of central North Carolina on Saturday evening.



Damages from strong showers and winds left behind multiple downed trees blocking roadways.

As of 8 p.m., 8,270 customers have reported outages, according to the Duke Energy outage map. With a majority of the outages reported in southeast Raleigh.

The average estimated time of restoration currently hovers around 10 p.m.

To report an outage, check here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncpower outagetree fallnorth carolina newsstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
Texan files $1 billion class-action lawsuit over $9,000 electricity bill
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
Elderly Texas couple dies in fire after losing power in winter storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
70-year-old Raleigh man drowns while swimming at Kure Beach
NC veterans honor the fallen on 1st post-pandemic Memorial Day
Raleigh police investigating off-campus homicide near NC State
Caniacs raise close to $10,000 in 3 days for special needs community
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
WEATHER: Cloudy, Cool & Few Showers Tomorrow
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
Show More
Grammy winner BJ Thomas dies of lung cancer complications at 78
Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90
Big events are back, but are Raleighites ready to make a return?
Man hurt in early morning Raleigh shooting: Police
Memorial Day weekend off to a hot and breezy start for those relaxing
More TOP STORIES News