'We are all together in this': Triangle Moroccan community rallying to support earthquake victims

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A desperate search for survivors is underway after a deadly earthquake that has killed at least 2,000 people in Morocco, the deadliest that country has seen in decades.

Now, the Moroccan community in the Triangle is stepping in to try and help.

The group WIAM, a local community group for the Moroccan community in the Triangle is still setting up its new permanent office space in Apex, but the space will serve as a hub for the community, and right now its organizers say that support is more important than ever.

"Moroccans they are all family, we are all together in this," said Elmostafa Foulane from Cary.

Foulane and Mustapha Chakour say right now it's hard being all the way in North Carolina.

"I didn't sleep since last night," Chakour said.

They have been glued to updates and waiting to hear from family and friends, as the death toll rises, and entire towns are gone.

One of their WIAM board members from the Triangle had already flown to Morocco to look at the damage, reporting back that his mom and sister had lost their home.

The group is working to ship supplies, but because a lot of the damage is in highly populated areas, housing is crucial.

"So it's to build temporary shelters in the cities where we have a lot of homeless right now," Chakour said.

As they continue to help those across the globe, doing what they can from the Triangle, the group set up a website where you can learn more about their organization and how you can help.