A 40-year-old man from Morrisville is behind bars accused of shooting and killing his wife.

Husband shot, killed wife inside their home in Morrisville, police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 40-year-old man from Morrisville is behind bars accused of shooting and killing his wife.

Morrisville Police Department said Michael Aaron Matthews was arrested on charges of murder stemming from a shooting that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

The woman killed in the shooting has been identified as Matthews' wife, 33-year-old Karamakar Nabaruna.

Investigators responded to the couple's home located on Seagrave Place, which is in a neighborhood off Northwest Cary Parkway.

Crews remained in the neighborhood for several hours Friday night and then announced the arrest and murder charges Saturday morning.