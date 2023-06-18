Teen, 2 others injured in Morrisville shooting

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting Saturday.

Police responded to the intersection of Davis Drive and Morrisville Carpenter Road just before 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a dark-colored Audi in the roadway with three victims outside. A 17-year-old and two other victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect got away in a dark-colored sedan, and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood