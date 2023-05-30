Driver charged after crash that left motorcyclist dead in Carrboro

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 7:47PM
CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro Police said Tuesday that charges have been upgraded for a driver involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The collision happened at 8:20 p.m. on May 24 at NC 54 and Abbey Lane.

Investigators said Coral Maxwell, 21, of Carrboro, failed to yield the right of way when turning and struck a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Julius Stuart, 21, of Chapel Hill, was critically injured and taken to UNC Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Maxwell was initially charged with failure to yield the right of way. Her charge was upgraded to misdemeanor death by vehicle.

She will have an initial court appearance on June 12 in Hillsborough.

