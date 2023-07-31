Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fayetteville crash, road closed for investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just before 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Cedar Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the other driver has not been released.

Cedar Creek Road from Sapona Road to Neal Street is closed while police investigate the cause of the crash. Police are diverting traffic on Cedar Creek Road to Neal Street, and outbound traffic on Cedar Creek Road is being diverted onto Sapona Road.