Man brutally attacked inside AMC movie theater in Florida over issue with seats, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida released video of a brutal attack inside an AMC movie theater that allegedly stemmed from an issue over seats.

The incident happened on July 10 in Pompano Beach, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale.

"He just went to town on my face," said the victim, who spoke anonymously with WSVN-TV. "I had to get two stitches in my head. I got a broken nose, which seems to be healing. I'm bruised up."

The 63-year-old disabled veteran said he was attacked after he told a couple they were sitting in his seats.

"I said to him, 'Hey, you know, you're in our seats,' and ... he just sat there, glaring at me with a look of contempt."

The victim said he eventually told the couple to stay in the seats.

"As I'm walking away, he said to me, 'Go run to your wife, little boy,' and I turned around and said, 'Excuse me?' I said, 'You're the one who's being a little boy. I'll let you have my seats.'"

That's when things took a physical turn.

'He jumped up and he said, 'You want to fight? You want to fight?' I put my arm out to keep his distance, and I don't know if I fell over the stairs or he pushed me."

Video shows the victim being hit before falling to the ground. The suspect continued to punch him until others stepped in to help. The attacker ultimately ran off with a woman.

"I got sucker punched. I couldn't believe what happened," said the victim.

Investigators are now hoping someone recognizes the suspect and the woman.

"I hope to catch this guy and I'll definitely prosecute," said the victim.