After 5 found shot to death in separate rooms of a Sampson County house, ATF offers $10K reward

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) is hoping money will motivate someone to share information in a Sampson County murder investigation.

A woman and four men were found shot to death inside a house near Gardner Highway in Clinton on Thursday, October 26. The ATF announced Tuesday that the agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims Friday: Alfonza Jeffers (73), Dagoberto Lopez (33), Hector Salazar Lopez (39), Lamar Williams (58) and Jamie Lynn Rowland (aka Jamie Thompson) (47).

"ATF works hand-in-hand with our local and state law enforcement partners on cases involving violent gun crime," said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones. "We hope that by applying the resources we have available, we can assist in gathering the information needed to quickly identify those responsible for this horrible crime."

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.

