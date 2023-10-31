WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

After 5 found shot to death in separate rooms of a Sampson County house, ATF offers $10K reward

ByABC11 Digital Staff WTVD logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 8:21PM
Reward being offered in Sampson County mass shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

The shooting happened at a home last Thursday.

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) is hoping money will motivate someone to share information in a Sampson County murder investigation.

A woman and four men were found shot to death inside a house near Gardner Highway in Clinton on Thursday, October 26. The ATF announced Tuesday that the agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims Friday: Alfonza Jeffers (73), Dagoberto Lopez (33), Hector Salazar Lopez (39), Lamar Williams (58) and Jamie Lynn Rowland (aka Jamie Thompson) (47).

"ATF works hand-in-hand with our local and state law enforcement partners on cases involving violent gun crime," said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones. "We hope that by applying the resources we have available, we can assist in gathering the information needed to quickly identify those responsible for this horrible crime."

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.

Stay in the know! Download the ABC11 App for Breaking News and Weather

Mass Shootings By State

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW