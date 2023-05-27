'Butterfly House' reopens in North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The long line outside the State Museum of Natural Sciences Living Conservatory before doors opened Saturday reflected pent-up demand among families with young children in Raleigh. But most agree that the exhibit's worth the wait.

"It's beautiful! The sloth is the coolest part," said first-time visitor Sarah Welch.

While the sloth seemed a little camera shy, ABC11 cameras caught many colorful butterflies as they soared and seemed to play inside the conservatory. The activity mesmerized several of the youngest kids.

"They usually get about this big. It's drinking the juices from rotting banana," said conservatory guide Kennedy Brinson as she reminded a little boy to look and not touch the butterflies. "That's their favorite. Super sweet."

Organizers also advised visitors to be aware of possible tiny winged hitchhikers as they left the glass-enclosed exhibit.

"Yeah, that was the thing. We had to make sure we go into that (side) room, make sure the butterflies aren't escaping," Welch said.

One reason for Saturday's crowd is the renewed access to the so-called Butterfly House after a pandemic pause.

"Yeah, this is the first time I've been since COVID, so it's a great experience," said Welch.

Remember to dress for a typical summer day, since the humidity is high inside the Living Conservatory. It's open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. then from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and it's closed on Monday.