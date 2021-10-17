space

Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon Europa, NASA says

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon, NASA says

WASHINGTON -- Scientists said they have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter's icy moon "Europa."

NASA said its Hubble space telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of Europa's atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It's unknown why that's the case.

RELATED: NASA Lucy mission launch

Researchers used Hubble's ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on earth and could possibly harbor life as we know it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencewashington d.c.nasamoonu.s. & worldspace
SPACE
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
Northern lights might be visible from Raleigh tonight
SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves
Triangle scientists form Cosmic Eats, win NASA food challenge
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News