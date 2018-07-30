Nash County sheriff: Man stuffed steaks in pants, fled Walmart on moped

The Nash County Sheriff's Office didn't need a steak-out to nab a meat-packing shoplifting suspect Monday.The sheriff's office said Monday it arrested a man after deputies found more than $100 worth of stolen steaks stuffed down his pants.Deputies said the suspect stuffed the steaks down his pants legs at the Nashville Walmart, "choosing not to pay on his way out."The man fled on a moped but didn't get far before deputies pulled him over in the rain.Deputies found 10 packs of steaks on the suspect, who will, as the sheriff's office wrote on social media, have "no steak dinner tonight."