Food & Drink

The Mac House shares recipe for Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The Mac House shares recipe for Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the epitome of comfort food: Elbow macaroni covered in a thick, cheesy sauce, smothered with a gooey, toasty crust of even more cheese on top.

Macaroni and cheese is an undeniable favorite of kids and grownups alike.

However you spell it, however you flavor it, July 14 is the delectable dish's official day: "National Mac and Cheese Day."

To celebrate the occasion, The Mac House in Raleigh, is sharing the recipe for its best selling mac n cheese variety: Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese.

EMBED More News Videos

The Mac House in Raleigh, NC specializes in all things Mac 'n' Cheese!



General manager, David Myklebust, starts with a bowl of cooked elbow macaroni, adds mushrooms, Applewood smoked bacon, and a generous helping of white cheese sauce.

Once combined, he transfers it to foil dish, sprinkles with parmesan cheese and homemade breadcrumbs. He pops it into a conveyor belt oven, and it comes out the other side bubbly and delightfully crusty on top.

The final touch is a drizzle of truffle oil.

It is rich, flavorful and absolutely delicious!

The Mac House owner, Heidi Kurtz, has been in business with her daughter and son-in-law, David and Tara Myklebust, for almost five years now.

Tara is the head chef and the creative mind behind all the 10 varieties of mac and cheese served at the restaurant, which also serves grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, appetizers and even cheesecake.

The Mac House was able to successfully adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic, even adding family-style meals as an option and purchasing a food truck.



"So we are able to bring mac and cheese to you, if you can't make it to us," Kurtz said.

Kurtz is grateful for the restaurant's loyal following.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodpastarecipe
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Arrest made in killing of Moore County couple
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
Report: Meeting at UNC may be over efforts to remove chancellor
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
Bear leaves tree at Raleigh hospital without incident
Show More
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies
Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center
Some Johnston County parents, teacher disagree on critical race theory
Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
Senate Dems say they reached $3.5 trillion budget agreement
More TOP STORIES News