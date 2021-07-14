The Mac House shares recipe for Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is an undeniable favorite of kids and grownups alike.
However you spell it, however you flavor it, July 14 is the delectable dish's official day: "National Mac and Cheese Day."
To celebrate the occasion, The Mac House in Raleigh, is sharing the recipe for its best selling mac n cheese variety: Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese.
General manager, David Myklebust, starts with a bowl of cooked elbow macaroni, adds mushrooms, Applewood smoked bacon, and a generous helping of white cheese sauce.
Once combined, he transfers it to foil dish, sprinkles with parmesan cheese and homemade breadcrumbs. He pops it into a conveyor belt oven, and it comes out the other side bubbly and delightfully crusty on top.
The final touch is a drizzle of truffle oil.
It is rich, flavorful and absolutely delicious!
The Mac House owner, Heidi Kurtz, has been in business with her daughter and son-in-law, David and Tara Myklebust, for almost five years now.
Tara is the head chef and the creative mind behind all the 10 varieties of mac and cheese served at the restaurant, which also serves grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, appetizers and even cheesecake.
The Mac House was able to successfully adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic, even adding family-style meals as an option and purchasing a food truck.
"So we are able to bring mac and cheese to you, if you can't make it to us," Kurtz said.
Kurtz is grateful for the restaurant's loyal following.